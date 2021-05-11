“The Iceman” Chuck Liddell Wants A Piece Of Jake Paul

We have a surprising new entry into the Jake Paul sweepstakes, UFC light heavyweight legend, “The Iceman” Chuck Liddell.

Right when you think you’ve heard it all when it comes to Jake Paul, there is always another surprise lurking around the corner. This time, that surprise is Chuck Liddell.

Chuck Liddell has joined the ever-growing list of MMA fighters across the globe wanting to box Paul. That’s right, at 51 years old, Liddell is still wanting to scrap, provided it’s an opportunity for him to box up “clown” Jake Paul. Or at least that’s what he told a fan when asked about the YouTuber over the weekend.

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

“I’m ready anytime for that clown,” Liddell declared on Twitter.

This may sound crazy, but Liddell competed in a fight against Tito Ortiz when he was 49 years of age and hadn’t fought in eight years. Fans also shouldn’t put it past Paul to look to capitalize on the name of Chuck Liddell. Because as much of a circus a “Jake Paul vs. Chuck Liddell” boxing match may be to legions of people in 2021, it’s hard to argue that it wouldn’t draw big money given the reported success of Paul vs.Askren.

Realistically, though, the odds of this happening are slim to none. Liddell is now over 50, and he officially retired once again in 2020. So surely, this declaration of readiness from Liddell was just made in good social media fun and nothing will ever come from it…right?

The truth now, would you buy a pay-per-view featuring a boxing match between Jake Paul and Chuck Liddell?