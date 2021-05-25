Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker Will Serve As Main Event On September 25

The previously reported Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker fight will now be the main event.

Santos and Walker agreed to fight one another on September 25, and, at the time, it wasn’t reported as the main event. Now, however, according to MMAFighting, the fight will serve as the event’s headliner. The UFC has not officially announced the fight or the location of the event. It’s likely it will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. No other fights have been reported for the card.

Thiago Santos (21-9) is on a three-fight losing streak and could be fighting for his job on September 25. Last time out, he lost a lackluster decision to Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259. Prior to that, he was submitted by Glover Teixeira in his return to the Octagon after losing a split decision to Jon Jones for the belt where he needed double-knee surgery after the event.

Before the loss, the fourth-ranked light heavyweight contender was on four-fight winning streak. During that run, Santos knocked out the now champ, Jan Blachowicz and also beat Jimi Manuwa.

Johnny Walker (18-5) returned to the win column last time out. The Brazilian scored a first-round KO over Ryan Spann in September, however, he was dropped in the fight. His only setbacks in the UFC were a decision loss to Nikita Krylov and a TKO loss to Corey Anderson. In his career, Walker has been hyped as a future title challenger. He holds notable wins over Misha Cirkunov and Khalil Rountree. This will be the first time Walker headlines a UFC card.

The winner of Santos-Walker will put themselves in a position to be a win or two away from getting a title shot. Both men are exciting fighters with a ton of KO power so it’s easy to see why the UFC made this the main event.

Who do you think will win, Thiago Santos or Johnny Walker?