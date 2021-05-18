Tony Ferguson Shuts Down Retirement Talk: “We’ve Only Just Begun”

Tony Ferguson is not ready to hang up his MMA gloves just yet.

Despite the loss at UFC 262, longtime lightweight standout Tony Ferguson is not ready to look into retirement just yet. Critics of Ferguson have been calling for him to reassess his career after he lost a unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 262 this past weekend. Ferguson came into the fight with his eye on a win and ultimately another shot at UFC gold, and now following the loss he seems to be in a similar mindset. Ferguson took to social media to address this topic.

“It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’, The Way I See It … We’ve Only Just Begun.” -Happy🏌️‍♂️Gilmore

Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, Not On My Watch. Now I’m Pissed.

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down- Champ 🥋 # FindingMyHappyPlace # Gold🥇Jacket pic.twitter.com/iEPqXejPMy — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 18, 2021

This is now the third loss in a row for Ferguson. Prior to his 2020 interim title shot against Justin Gaethje, he was on a 12 fight win streak and one of the top contenders for a title shot. Now following this loss to Dariush the future is unclear for Ferguson.

With the new ranking report out, Ferguson drops to number six in the lightweight division, with Dariush taking his old spot at number three. Ferguson has his mind set on returning to the Octagon, but at 37 years old, and president Dana White second-guessing his ability, his time could be running out. As of now, there is no timetable for his return of possible future opponents.

Do you think Tony Ferguson is past his prime or is there still some left in the tank?