UFC 261 Medical Suspensions: Weidman Faces Inevitably Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list following the eventful UFC 261 has been released.
The first name to come to mind for readers when learning about the release of the suspensions list is likely to be Chris Weidman, who suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall. Weidman is suspended for six months pending clearance from an orthopedic doctor. The former middleweight champion has already undergone successful surgery. Dwight Grant, Pat Sabatini, Zhu Rong, and Na Liang are all sidelined for 180 days as well pending doctor’s clearance.
Headliners Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will not have their plans affected, as Masvidal is only out for two months. “Gamebred” has expressed a desire to take a little time before jumping back in, so this suspension length should fit into his timeline quite well. As for Usman, he has reportedly expressed interest in fighting again as early as June. This will not be an issue medically, as the champ is not facing any suspension at all.
Here is the full medical suspensions list for UFC 261 (via mixedmartialarts.com).
UFC 261 Medical Suspensions
Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by knockout
- Masvidal suspended 60 days
- Usman not facing suspension
Rose Namajunas defeated Weili Zhang by knockout
- Zhang suspended 60 days
- Namajunas not facing suspension
Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jessica Andrade by TKO
- Andrade suspended 30 days
- Shevchenko not facing suspension
Uriah Hall defeated Chris Weidman by TKO
- Weidman suspended 180 days and requires clearance by orthopedic doctor
- Hall not facing suspension
Anthony Smith defeated Jimmy Crute by TKO
- Crute suspended 60 days and requires clearance by orthopedic doctor
- Smith not facing suspension
Randy Brown defeated Alex Oliveira by submission
- Oliveira suspended 30 days
- Brown not facing suspension
Dwight Grant defeated Stefan Sekulic by split decision
- Grant suspended 180 days
- Sekulic not facing suspension
Brendan Allen defeated Karl Roberson by submission
- Roberson suspended indefinitely, negative MRI required or 180 day suspension
- Allen suspended 30 days
Pat Sabatini defeated Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision
- Sabatini suspended 180 days, X-ray/MRI clearance required for right thumb/hand
- Connelly not facing suspension
Danaa Batgerel defeated Kevin Natividad by TKO
- Natividad suspended 45 days
- Batgerel not facing suspension
Kazula Vargas defeated Zhu Rong by unanimous decision
- Rong suspended 180 days
- Vargas suspended 180 days
Jeffrey Molina defeated Aoriqileng by unanimous decision
- Molina suspended 15 days
- Aoriqileng suspended 60 days, CT scan clearance required for head and face.
Ariane Carnelossi defeated Na Liang by TKO
- Liang suspended 180 days
- Carnelossi not facing suspension
