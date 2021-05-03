UFC 261 Medical Suspensions: Weidman Faces Inevitably Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list following the eventful UFC 261 has been released.

The first name to come to mind for readers when learning about the release of the suspensions list is likely to be Chris Weidman, who suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall. Weidman is suspended for six months pending clearance from an orthopedic doctor. The former middleweight champion has already undergone successful surgery. Dwight Grant, Pat Sabatini, Zhu Rong, and Na Liang are all sidelined for 180 days as well pending doctor’s clearance.

Headliners Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will not have their plans affected, as Masvidal is only out for two months. “Gamebred” has expressed a desire to take a little time before jumping back in, so this suspension length should fit into his timeline quite well. As for Usman, he has reportedly expressed interest in fighting again as early as June. This will not be an issue medically, as the champ is not facing any suspension at all.

Here is the full medical suspensions list for UFC 261 (via mixedmartialarts.com).

UFC 261 Medical Suspensions

Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by knockout

Masvidal suspended 60 days

Usman not facing suspension

Rose Namajunas defeated Weili Zhang by knockout

Zhang suspended 60 days

Namajunas not facing suspension

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jessica Andrade by TKO

Andrade suspended 30 days

Shevchenko not facing suspension

Uriah Hall defeated Chris Weidman by TKO

Weidman suspended 180 days and requires clearance by orthopedic doctor

Hall not facing suspension

Anthony Smith defeated Jimmy Crute by TKO

Crute suspended 60 days and requires clearance by orthopedic doctor

Smith not facing suspension

Randy Brown defeated Alex Oliveira by submission

Oliveira suspended 30 days

Brown not facing suspension

Dwight Grant defeated Stefan Sekulic by split decision

Grant suspended 180 days

Sekulic not facing suspension

Brendan Allen defeated Karl Roberson by submission

Roberson suspended indefinitely, negative MRI required or 180 day suspension

Allen suspended 30 days

Pat Sabatini defeated Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision

Sabatini suspended 180 days, X-ray/MRI clearance required for right thumb/hand

Connelly not facing suspension

Danaa Batgerel defeated Kevin Natividad by TKO

Natividad suspended 45 days

Batgerel not facing suspension

Kazula Vargas defeated Zhu Rong by unanimous decision

Rong suspended 180 days

Vargas suspended 180 days

Jeffrey Molina defeated Aoriqileng by unanimous decision

Molina suspended 15 days

Aoriqileng suspended 60 days, CT scan clearance required for head and face.

Ariane Carnelossi defeated Na Liang by TKO

Liang suspended 180 days

Carnelossi not facing suspension

