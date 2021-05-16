UFC 262 Bonuses: Charles Oliveira Gets Performance Check

The UFC 262 bonuses have been released.

The pay-per-view event took place in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. Headlining the card was a clash between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title.

This fight saw an intense first round with Charles getting a takedown only to be found in a guillotine choke only to get out of it and take the back of Chandler. Later, Chandler got out of it and back to his feet where he dropped Charles to end the first round. Charles put an end to it in just 19 seconds of the first round as he dropped Chandler with two hooks then swarmed him on the ground with strikes to win the title.

The co-main event saw more action between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

This fight saw an aggressive Dariush come out to impose his will and did just that as he took him down after swarming him. Ferguson did have a nice prevent pass defense once on his back, but it was a dominant round for Dariush. The second round saw Dariush continue to score takedowns and dish out punishment. To the credit of Ferguson, he refused to tap from a heel hook despite being in obvious pain. Dariush was completely dominant in this fight and gave Ferguson his third straight loss.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night: Charles Oliveira & Christos Giagos

Fight of the Night: Edson Barboza vs Shane Burgos

Were the right choices made for the UFC 262 bonuses?

