UFC 262 Dealt Big Blow With Hermansson/Shahbazyan Postponed

UFC 262 will be absent one of the big fights originally slated to take place at the event with the middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan postponed.

Marcell Dorff of MMA DNA was the first to report the news that middleweights Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan will have their fight moved back one week to May 22. This is the second fight that was originally intended to be on the main card that has been pushed back. Last week, the co-main event between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz was moved to UFC 263 next month, and now this makes the second postponement from the card.

There has been no specific reason provided as to why the fight has been moved back. Fortunately, fight fans will not have to wait much longer to see the bout take place, only one additional week to be precise.

With this postponement, here is the updated lineup for UFC 262:

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout (Vacant): Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Sean Soriano vs. Christos Giagos

UFC 262 takes place this Saturday from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

