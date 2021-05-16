UFC 262 Highlights: Charles Oliveira TKO’s Michael Chandler To Win Lightweight Title

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler battled it out to determine who would be the new champion in the lightweight division.

The two fighters met in a lightweight title bout on Saturday night (May 15, 2021) at the UFC 262 pay-per-view event from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

The first round was wild. Charles got a takedown only to be caught in a guillotine choke only for Chandler to let it go. After Charles took Chandler’s back, Chandler got back to his feet where he later hurt Charles and dropped him but Charles pushed through it.

It all ended at the start of the second round when Charles dropped him with back-to-back left hooks then swarmed him on the ground with strikes for the TKO win. Olivera is the new lightweight champion, which was deemed vacant after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that includes eight consecutive victories. In his previous bout, he got a decision win over Tony Ferguson at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event. Before that, he choked out Kevin Lee at the UFC Brasilia event in March 2020, got wins over Jared Gordon by KO at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

Chandler was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson before he became a free agent after his Bellator contract expired and signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion. In his promotional debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker at the UFC 257 event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC 262 Results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush