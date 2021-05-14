UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Weigh-In Results & Preview

The UFC 262 weigh-ins are complete! There was one miss on the main card, but the entire lineup remains intact for the pay-per-view tomorrow night!

The only miss on the entire card was by Rogério Bontorin, who came in a pound over the bantamweight limit at 137 lbs. for his bout against Matt Schnell and will forfeit 20% of his purse as a result. That fight, along with every other scheduled bout, will go forward as planned.

UFC 262 Preview

The one fight UFC fans are in desperate need of is the lightweight main event between Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira and Michael Chandler to crown a new champion. Despite all the talk of whether Chandler is deserving of a title shot in only his second UFC fight, here we are, 24 hours away from him receiving the opportunity. In the end, whether or not he is currently worthy of being the UFC champion will be decided by the outcome of this main event.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler

There are some glaring contrasts in the paths to this moment for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. For Oliveira, this is the culmination of over a decade in the UFC, with all the bumps and launches that have occurred along the way. Finally, after stringing together eight consecutive wins, no one is questioning if Oliveira deserves to be here. And after everything he has had to endure to get to this moment, you can expect to see an outpouring of emotion should this Brazilian finally realize his dream of donning UFC gold.

Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush

The co-main event will see Tony Ferguson competing in something that dances around “must-win” territory when he takes on Beneil Dariush. Dariush is on a very impressive six-fight winning streak and will look to make it seven while extending Ferguson’s streak going in the opposite direction to three.

Ferguson was quite intense during yesterday’s press conference and appears to be a man with a fire lit under him and perhaps a chip on his shoulder. A victory for Ferguson will put the division on notice that there is still a boogeyman on the prowl and that whether or not he claims the gold he’s been tracking, there is still much more blood to be spilled along the hunt.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush’s career resurgence may be two or so wins away from him receiving the first world title shot of his career. He has already suggested that he’s willing to put in the hard work to earn it, and there aren’t many men in the history of the lightweight division who make a fighter work much harder than Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson.

Viviane Araújo, Katlyn Chookagian

Also on the main card will be a key bout in the women’s flyweight division when #2-ranked Katlyn Chookagian tangles with Viviane Araújo. Araújo is currently ranked outside the top 5 at #7, but a victory over the #2 contender would make three straight for the Brazilian, which could very well be enough to earn a title shot in the top-light flyweight division, especially since the #1 contender, Jéssica Andrade, just recently had her shot in a losing effort.

Chookagian also had a crack at Shevchenko not too long ago and picked up another loss to the aforementioned Andrade not long after. Therefore, she may have a relatively arduous road ahead to a title rematch despite her lofty spot in the rankings. Fans can expect a high-level scrap either way, with both women testing their counterpart for the entirety of the fight.

Matt Schnell, Rogério Bontorin

The fun doesn’t stop there. Top-10 flyweights Rogério Bontorin and Matt Schnell will also be competing in a catchweight bout on the UFC 262 main card. Both men bring a very well-rounded skill set to the table, and neither of them should be expecting an easy night after the cage door closes.

Bontorin is in desperate need of a win despite his rich skill set, with the Brazilian coming off back-to-back losses to Ray Borg and Kai-Kara France. Matt Schnell, on the other hand, is coming off a victory in January over Tyson Nam and has won five of his last six fights. A win here could get the #8-ranked Schnell within or at least closer to the top 5 while a loss may knock him out of the top 10.

Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos

And last but most certainly not least, we have a featherweight banger in store for fans that could very well steal the show when renowned strikers Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos touch gloves. This one may be the odds-on favorite to take home Fight of the Night, as between the two of them, that honor has been won a whopping 10 times!

Barboza is committed to having a career resurgence down at featherweight, especially after netting a new deal with the UFC. He will look to kick off his first winning streak in the division here against Burgos, who will attempt to bounce back from a unanimous-decision loss to Josh Emmett last year. If you’re a fan of some great striking, this is one scrap you will not want to miss.

All of the above fights are coming your way tomorrow night from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas at UFC 262. The main card kicks off at 10 PM ET and will only be available on ESPN+. The early preliminary card kicks off at 5:30 PM ET, and the ESPN prelims begin at 8 PM ET.

The weigh-ins took place this morning, and you can find the video here and the full results below! And lastly, don’t forget to check out our staff picks for UFC 262 before the fights kick off tomorrow night!

UFC 262 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout (Vacant) Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Michael Chandler (155)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (156)

Rogério Bontorin (137)* vs. Matt Schnell (136)

Viviane Araújo (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Edson Barboza (146) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (8 PM ET, ESPN)

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Mike Grundy (146) vs. Lando Vannata (146)

Jamie Pickett (186) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (5:30 PM, ESPN+)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Gina Mazany (126)

Kevin Aguilar (145) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Sean Soriano (156)

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com at all times tomorrow for all the updates, results, and highlights of UFC 262 live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas!