UFC 262 Results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

UFC 262 goes down tonight (Sat. May 15, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in a vacant lightweight title bout.

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that included eight consecutive victories. In his previous bout, he got a decision win over Tony Ferguson at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event. Before that, he choked out Kevin Lee at the UFC Brasilia event in March 2020, got wins over Jared Gordon by KO at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

Chandler was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson before he became a free agent after his Bellator contract expired and signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion. In his promotional debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker at the UFC 257 event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The co-headliner will see a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush. Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo, and Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 262 results below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Quick UFC 262 Results

Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Vacant lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Bantamweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Prelims Card (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Women’s flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Early Prelims Card (ESPN+/5:30 p.m. ET)