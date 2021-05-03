UFC 263 Offical For Arizona In Front Of A Sold-Out Crowd

UFC 263 has an official location.

During UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday, the Las Vegas-based promotion confirmed that UFC 263 on June 12 will take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in front of a full capacity crowd. Tickets also go on sale on May 14.

In the main event of UFC 263, Israel Adesanya looks to defend his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori. The fight will serve as a rematch of their 2018 scrap that Adesanya won by split decision. What’s also interesting is the fact the first fight actually took place in the same arena as UFC 263 will be in.

Adesanya is coming off a decision loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title, which was his first MMA loss. Before that, he scored a TKO win over Paulo Costa and a decision win over Yoel Romero to defend his belt for the first time.

Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant win over Kevin Holland back in April after beating Jack Hermansson in December. Ever since the split decision loss to Adesnaya, he has been calling for a rematch and gets his wish at UFC 263.

UFC 263 also features the flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The two fought to a draw at UFC 256 in December in one of the best fights of the year.

UFC 263 is as folllows:

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – for middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Who do you think will win the UFC 263 main event between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori?