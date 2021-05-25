UFC Rankings Report: How Much Does Esparza Lift Title-Shot Argument?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 27! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza shoots up four spots after defeating Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 27. Julianna Peña reappears in the rankings at #14, and moving down this week were Aspen Ladd (#11), Xiaonan Yan (#13), and Claudia Gadelha (#15).

Strawweight: Carla Esparza moves up one spot in the rankings, up to #3. She is now only behind former champions Zhang Weili (#1) and Joanna Jędrzejczyk (#2). Yan drops down one spot to #4 following her loss, and Marina Rodriguez (#5) and Mackenzie Dern (#6) swap places.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: José Aldo (#4) and Cody Garbrandt (#5) swap places after Grabrandt’s loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Font remains at #3 behind only Petr Yan (#1) and Cory Sandhagen (#2).

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Interesting changes at lightweight after Paul Felder officially retired from competition. Felder remains in the rankings but drops down two spots to #11. This causes Islam Makhachev to rise higher in the rankings than he’s ever been up to #9, with Gregor Gillespie entering the top 10 at #10.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (#6) and Darren Till (7) swap places following Hermansson’s win over Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 27. The good news for Shahbazyan is that his position at #10 remains unchanged following the loss.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 27?