Tuesday, May 25, 2021
HomeUFC

UFC Rankings Report: How Much Does Esparza Lift Title-Shot Argument?

Carla Esparza
Carla Esparza, Image Credit: Getty Images
By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 27! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza shoots up four spots after defeating Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 27. Julianna Peña reappears in the rankings at #14, and moving down this week were Aspen Ladd (#11), Xiaonan Yan (#13), and Claudia Gadelha (#15).

Strawweight: Carla Esparza moves up one spot in the rankings, up to #3. She is now only behind former champions Zhang Weili (#1) and Joanna Jędrzejczyk (#2). Yan drops down one spot to #4 following her loss, and Marina Rodriguez (#5) and Mackenzie Dern (#6) swap places.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: José Aldo (#4) and Cody Garbrandt (#5) swap places after Grabrandt’s loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Font remains at #3 behind only Petr Yan (#1) and Cory Sandhagen (#2).

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Interesting changes at lightweight after Paul Felder officially retired from competition. Felder remains in the rankings but drops down two spots to #11. This causes Islam Makhachev to rise higher in the rankings than he’s ever been up to #9, with Gregor Gillespie entering the top 10 at #10. 

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (#6) and Darren Till (7) swap places following Hermansson’s win over Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 27. The good news for Shahbazyan is that his position at #10 remains unchanged following the loss.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 27?

Latest MMA News

Results

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC