UFC Rankings Report: Jiří Procházka Makes Big Move Up LHW Ladder

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 25! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili moves up one spot to #11 after defeating Cody Stamann Saturday. Jimmie Rivera moves down to #12, and Stamann remains at #13.

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze cracks the top 10 after defeating Cub Swanson in the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event. Chikadze is now ranked #10, four spots up from his position last week. Hakeem Dawodu takes Swanson’s place at #15. Chikadze’s move up has caused Sodiq Yusuff (#11), Bryce Mitchell (#12), Edson Barboza (#13), and Movsar Evloev (#14) to each drop one position.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa is now tied with Vicente Luque at #6.

Middleweight: Sean Strickland is now ranked #11, up four spots from last week after his win over Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Vegas 25. Moving down this week are Chris Weidman (#12), Omari Akhmedov (#14), and Brad Tavares (#15).

Light Heavyweight: Jiří Procházka moves up three spots all the way up to #2 after his KO victory over Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Vegas 25. Reyes, who previously occupied the #3 spot, falls down two positions to #5. Procházka’s rise has caused Aleksandar Rakic to now occupy that #3 ranking.

Heavyweight: No Changes.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 25?