UFC Rankings Report: Jiří Procházka Makes Big Move Up LHW Ladder

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 25! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Strawweight: No Changes
Women’s Flyweight: No Changes
Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili moves up one spot to #11 after defeating Cody Stamann Saturday. Jimmie Rivera moves down to #12, and Stamann remains at #13.
Featherweight: Giga Chikadze cracks the top 10 after defeating Cub Swanson in the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event. Chikadze is now ranked #10, four spots up from his position last week. Hakeem Dawodu takes Swanson’s place at #15. Chikadze’s move up has caused Sodiq Yusuff (#11), Bryce Mitchell (#12), Edson Barboza (#13), and Movsar Evloev (#14) to each drop one position.
Lightweight: No Changes
Welterweight: Michael Chiesa is now tied with Vicente Luque at #6.
Middleweight: Sean Strickland is now ranked #11, up four spots from last week after his win over Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Vegas 25. Moving down this week are Chris Weidman (#12), Omari Akhmedov (#14), and Brad Tavares (#15).
Light Heavyweight: Jiří Procházka moves up three spots all the way up to #2 after his KO victory over Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Vegas 25. Reyes, who previously occupied the #3 spot, falls down two positions to #5. Procházka’s rise has caused Aleksandar Rakic to now occupy that #3 ranking.
Heavyweight: No Changes.
