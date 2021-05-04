Tuesday, May 4, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Jiří Procházka Makes Big Move Up LHW Ladder

Jiří Procházka
By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 25! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili moves up one spot to #11 after defeating Cody Stamann Saturday. Jimmie Rivera moves down to #12, and Stamann remains at #13.

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze cracks the top 10 after defeating Cub Swanson in the UFC Vegas 25 co-main event. Chikadze is now ranked #10, four spots up from his position last week. Hakeem Dawodu takes Swanson’s place at #15. Chikadze’s move up has caused Sodiq Yusuff (#11), Bryce Mitchell (#12), Edson Barboza (#13), and Movsar Evloev (#14) to each drop one position.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa is now tied with Vicente Luque at #6. 

Middleweight: Sean Strickland is now ranked #11, up four spots from last week after his win over Krzysztof Jotko at UFC Vegas 25. Moving down this week are Chris Weidman (#12), Omari Akhmedov (#14), and Brad Tavares (#15).

Light Heavyweight: Jiří Procházka moves up three spots all the way up to #2 after his KO victory over Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Vegas 25. Reyes, who previously occupied the #3 spot, falls down two positions to #5. Procházka’s rise has caused Aleksandar Rakic to now occupy that #3 ranking.

Heavyweight: No Changes. 

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 25?

