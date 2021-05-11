UFC Rankings Report: Masvidal Drops, New Top-3 Heavyweight, & More

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 26! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: Claudia Gadelha moves up one spot to #14, and Nina Nunes debuts in the rankings at #15.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili moves up one spot to #10, one spot ahead of Raphael Assuncao (#11) who dropped one position.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Drew Dober (#15) replaces Donald Cerrone at the bottom of the rankings after Cerrone lost to Alex Morono in a welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 26. Also, Gregor Gillespie’s TKO win over Diego Ferreira bumps him up two spots to #12, with Ferreira dropping two spots to #14. Also, Islam Makhachev is now ranked #10 to be tied with Paul Felder.

Welterweight: Vicente Luque is now ranked #5, a spot above Michael Chiesa (#6). Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal drops two spots down to #7, Neil Magny moves up one spot to #8 after defeating Geoff Neal, and Demian Maia falls one position down to #9.

Middleweight: Chris Weidman (#11) and Sean Strickland (#12) swap places.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane is now ranked #3, up one position from last week. Curtis Blaydes now occupies the #4 ranking. Also, Marcin Tybura is now tied with Blagoy Ivanov at #11.

You can view the full, updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 26?