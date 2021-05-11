Tuesday, May 11, 2021
HomeUFC

UFC Rankings Report: Masvidal Drops, New Top-3 Heavyweight, & More

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal (Photo: James Chance/Getty)
By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 26! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: Claudia Gadelha moves up one spot to #14, and Nina Nunes debuts in the rankings at #15.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili moves up one spot to #10, one spot ahead of Raphael Assuncao (#11) who dropped one position. 

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Drew Dober (#15) replaces Donald Cerrone at the bottom of the rankings after Cerrone lost to Alex Morono in a welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 26. Also, Gregor Gillespie’s TKO win over Diego Ferreira bumps him up two spots to #12, with Ferreira dropping two spots to #14. Also, Islam Makhachev is now ranked #10 to be tied with Paul Felder. 

Welterweight: Vicente Luque is now ranked #5, a spot above Michael Chiesa (#6). Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal drops two spots down to #7, Neil Magny moves up one spot to #8 after defeating Geoff Neal, and Demian Maia falls one position down to #9. 

Middleweight: Chris Weidman (#11) and Sean Strickland (#12) swap places. 

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane is now ranked #3, up one position from last week. Curtis Blaydes now occupies the #4 ranking. Also, Marcin Tybura is now tied with Blagoy Ivanov at #11.

You can view the full, updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 26?

Latest MMA News

Results

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC