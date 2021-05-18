UFC Rankings Report: Oliveira Enters P4P, Dariush Skyrockets Up LW

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 262! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Jan Blachowicz moves up one spot to #7, dropping Stipe Miocic to #8. After Charles Oliveira’s big win at UFC 262 to capture the lightweight championship, he is now ranked #11, causing Robert Whittaker (#12), Petr Yan (#13), Justin Gaethje (#14), and Aljamain Sterling (#15) to drop.

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko falls down three spots to #15 after losing to Andrea Lee at UFC 262 via submission. Lee remains at #11. After her loss to Katlyn Chookagian, Vivian Araujo drops one spot to #8, and Jessica Eye moves ahead of her at #7. Additionally, Taila Santos (#12) and Miranda Maverick (#13) move up.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin (#8) and Matt Schnell (#9) swap places after Bontroin defeated Schnell at UFC 262 via unanimous decision.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Edson Barboza shoots up four spots to #9 after his TKO victory over Shane Burgos. Meanwhile, Burgos plummets down four spots to #13.

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush shoots up six spots all the way up to #3 after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 262. Ferguson falls one spot down to #6, causing Conor McGregor to replace him at #5. Thiago Moisés appears in the rankings at #15 after agreeing to fight Islam Makhachev, and Paul Felder (#9) breaks the tie with Makhachev (#10) by moving one spot ahead of him. Additionally, Gregor Gillespie (#11), Kevin Lee (#12), Diego Ferreira (#13), and Drew Dober (#14) each move up one position. The current lightweight top 5 is as follows:

Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje Beneil Dariush Michael Chandler Conor McGregor

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: It’s swap city between #11-14. Sean Strickland (#11) and Chris Weidman (#12) swap places, and Omari Akhmedov (#13) and Kevin Holland (#14) swap spots as well.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 262?