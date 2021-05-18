Tuesday, May 18, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Oliveira Enters P4P, Dariush Skyrockets Up LW

Beneil Dariush
By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 262! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Jan Blachowicz moves up one spot to #7, dropping Stipe Miocic to #8. After Charles Oliveira’s big win at UFC 262 to capture the lightweight championship, he is now ranked #11, causing Robert Whittaker (#12), Petr Yan (#13), Justin Gaethje (#14), and Aljamain Sterling (#15) to drop. 

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko falls down three spots to #15 after losing to Andrea Lee at UFC 262 via submission. Lee remains at #11. After her loss to Katlyn Chookagian, Vivian Araujo drops one spot to #8, and Jessica Eye moves ahead of her at #7. Additionally, Taila Santos (#12) and Miranda Maverick (#13) move up. 

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin (#8) and Matt Schnell (#9) swap places after Bontroin defeated Schnell at UFC 262 via unanimous decision.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Edson Barboza shoots up four spots to #9 after his TKO victory over Shane Burgos. Meanwhile, Burgos plummets down four spots to #13.

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush shoots up six spots all the way up to #3 after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 262. Ferguson falls one spot down to #6, causing Conor McGregor to replace him at #5. Thiago Moisés appears in the rankings at #15 after agreeing to fight Islam Makhachev, and Paul Felder (#9) breaks the tie with Makhachev (#10) by moving one spot ahead of him. Additionally, Gregor Gillespie (#11), Kevin Lee (#12), Diego Ferreira (#13), and Drew Dober (#14) each move up one position. The current lightweight top 5 is as follows:

  1. Dustin Poirier
  2. Justin Gaethje
  3. Beneil Dariush
  4. Michael Chandler
  5. Conor McGregor

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: It’s swap city between #11-14. Sean Strickland (#11) and Chris Weidman (#12) swap places, and Omari Akhmedov (#13) and Kevin Holland (#14) swap spots as well. 

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 262?

