UFC Vegas 25 Bonuses: Jiri Prochazka & Giga Chikadze Get Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 25 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka.

This fight saw these guys put on an amazing performance. Reyes got a trip takedown in the first round That only fired up Jiri, who rocked him several times in the first round. In the second, Jiri continued to apply the pressure, but Reyes was landing at the same time even though he was a bloody mess. Reyes caught him with a strike and stuffed a takedown so Reyes got him in a guillotine choke. Jiri got out of it and then landed a spinning back elbow for the knockout finish.

The co-main event saw more action between Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout.

This fight saw a short showcase as Chikadze landed a kick to the liver of Swanson, who collapsed. Giga swarmed him on the ground with strikes for the first round win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Performances of the Night: Jiri Prochazka & Giga Chikadze

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses?

