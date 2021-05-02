UFC Vegas 25 Highlights: Giga Chikadze Folds Cub Swanson

Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson didn’t last long.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (May 1, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 25 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Chikadze landed a kick to the liver of Swanson and folded Cub then swarmed him on the ground with strikes. He calls it the Gigakick. A very impressive win for this prospect over a tough vet.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THE GIGA KICK!!! 💢



Huge body kick leads to the R1 finish for 🇬🇪@Giga_Chikadze! #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/byOtViFPlO — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 2, 2021

Chikadze was on a seve-fight winning streak heading into this bout including decision wins over Irwin Rivera and Omar Morales. His previous fight saw him beat Jamey Simmons by TKO in November 2020.

Swanson was on the biggest losing streak of his 15-year MMA career heading into his fight against Kron Gracia in 2019, which he won by decision. Swanson had losses to Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, and Renato Moicano before losing at the hands of Shane Burgos at UFC Ottawa in a split decision. His previous fight saw him get a KO win over Daniel Pineda at UFC 256.

UFC Vegas 25 Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka, Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

