UFC Vegas 25 Highlights: Jiri Prochazka KO’s Dominick Reyes With Spinning Back Elbow

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka lived up to the hype.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (May 1, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 25 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round saw a great pace and action as after Reyes scored a trip takedown, Jiri came out firing and tagged him a few times. Reyes stayed in the fight as when he was getting hit, he was still throwing leather. Reyes was a bloody mess. The second round followed up act one as both guys hurt each other.

When Jiri was rocked, he went in for a takedown, but stuffed it and Reyes got a guillotine choke only to let go of it with Jiri on top. When Jiri got up, he landed a spinning back elbow for the KO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

He has him wobbled in RD 1 💥 #UFCVegas25

What a round to open the main event!! 🔥



These boys are SWINGING #UFCVegas25

Reyes was coming off a TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line at UFC 253 and a decision loss to then-champion Jon Jones at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Before this, he got a TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on October 18, 2019. And earned a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Prochazka earned a UFC contract after going on a 9-fight winning streak including a stint in Rizin where he held the light heavyweight title. In his promotional debut, he beat Volkan Oezdemir by KO at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event.

