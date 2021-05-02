Sunday, May 2, 2021
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 25 Highlights: Jiri Prochazka KO’s Dominick Reyes With Spinning Back Elbow

By Andrew Ravens

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka lived up to the hype. 

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (May 1, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 25 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round saw a great pace and action as after Reyes scored a trip takedown, Jiri came out firing and tagged him a few times. Reyes stayed in the fight as when he was getting hit, he was still throwing leather. Reyes was a bloody mess. The second round followed up act one as both guys hurt each other. 

When Jiri was rocked, he went in for a takedown, but stuffed it and Reyes got a guillotine choke only to let go of it with Jiri on top. When Jiri got up, he landed a spinning back elbow for the KO win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Reyes was coming off a TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line at UFC 253 and a decision loss to then-champion Jon Jones at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Before this, he got a TKO win over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on October 18, 2019. And earned a controversial split decision win over former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at the UFC on ESPN+ 5 event from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Prochazka earned a UFC contract after going on a 9-fight winning streak including a stint in Rizin where he held the light heavyweight title. In his promotional debut, he beat Volkan Oezdemir by KO at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event. 

UFC Vegas 25 Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka, Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

Latest MMA News

Results

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC