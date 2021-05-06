UFC Vegas 25 Lands In Top-10 Of Ratings, PFL Drops

UFC Vegas 25, which went down on May 1 on ESPN2 produced solid ratings.

According to the Nielsen Ratings System, UFC Vegas 25 which was headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka averaged 538,000 viewers over the broadcast that kicked off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. With a .17 rating in the coveted 18-49 year old demographic, UFC Vegas 25 ended the night as the No. 10 rated program across all of cable, according to MMAFighting.

It is definitely good news for the UFC, as they were up against a plethora of other sporting events. But, even on ESPN2, UFC Vegas 25 produced solid main card ratings. The prelims also averaged 497,000 viewers.

However, the viewership was down compared to the last ESPN2 show which was on December 5 that saw Marvin Vettori beat Jack Hermansson. That card averaged 658,000 viewers.

Jiri Prochazka (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

In the main event of UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday, Jiri Prochazka scored a highlight-reel spinning elbow KO over Dominick Reyes. The co-main event saw Giga Chikadze have his coming out party as he scored a first-round TKO over Cub Swanson.

Although UFC Vegas 25 didn’t have the best name value, it was still a good card and it turns out the viewership proved that.

The Professional Fighters League, meanwhile, saw their ratings drop with the move back to Thursday night. PFL 1 which aired on a Friday averaged 156,000 viewers on ESPN2. But, for the second event which was headlined by Rory MacDonald, the card only averaged 136,000 viewers.

PFL 3 goes down tonight, May 6 and sees Fabricio Werdum make his promotional debut. Kayla Harrison also competes on the card.

The other viewership news was ONE Championship who concluded their four-week events on TNT. The final event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Aung La N Sang and Reinier de Ridder. Eddie Alvarez was also on the card and the show averaged 219,000 viewers.

What do you make of the viewerships from the past couple of MMA events including UFC Vegas 25?