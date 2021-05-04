UFC Vegas 25 Medical Suspensions: Reyes Faces Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list has been released following UFC Vegas 25.

UFC Vegas 25 took place last Saturday. The main event saw Jiří Procházka knock out Dominick Reyes in the main event with a vicious spinning elbow. Without clearance and the required medical procedures, Reyes will be out for six months. Ion Cutelaba is also facing a long layoff following his bout against Dustin Jacoby that also took place on the main card.

Here is the full list of suspensions courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

UFC Vegas 25 Medical Suspensions

Jiri Prochazka defeated Dominick Reyes by KO

Reyes must have bilateral nasal bone fractures, right displaced orbital medial wall fracture, and left displaced orbital zygomatic arch fracture cleared by ENT or OMF Dr or no contest until 10/29/21; minimum suspension no contest until 7/1/21, no contact until 6/16/21

Prochazka not facing suspension

Giga Chikadze defeated Cub Swanson by TKO

Swanson suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21

Chikadze not facing suspension

Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ends in split draw

Cutelaba must have nasal X-ray, if positive must have Dr. clearance or no contest until 10/29/21; minimum suspension no contest until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right eye laceration

Jacoby suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Nose laceration

Sean Strickland defeated Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision

Jotko suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Facial contusion

Strickland not facing suspension

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Cody Stamann by unanimous decision

Dvalishvili suspended until 5/23/21, no contact until 5/16/21

Stamann suspended until 5/23/21, no contact until 5/16/21

Luana Pinheiro defeated Randa Markos by DQ

Markos suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Left eyelid laceration

Pinheiro must have left 4th finger avulsion of middle phalanx cleared by Orthopedic Dr. or no contest until 10/29/21, minimum suspension no contest until 6/16/21, no contact until 6/1/21

TJ Brown defeated Kai Kamaka by split decision

Brown suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21

Kamaka suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right ear hematoma needs to be drained

Luana Carolina defeated Poliana Botelho by split decision

Carolina suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right eye laceration

Botelho not facing suspension

Loma Lookboonme defeated Sam Hughes by unanimous decision

No suspension for either fighter

Andreas Michailidis defeated KB Bhullar by unanimous decision

Michailidis must have left hand x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 10/29/21

Bhullar suspended until 5/23/21, no contact until 5/16/21

Felipe Colares defeated Luke Sanders by unanimous decision

Colares suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right rib pain

Sanders suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/21/21- Left elbow laceration

