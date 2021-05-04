UFC Vegas 25 Medical Suspensions: Reyes Faces Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list has been released following UFC Vegas 25.
UFC Vegas 25 took place last Saturday. The main event saw Jiří Procházka knock out Dominick Reyes in the main event with a vicious spinning elbow. Without clearance and the required medical procedures, Reyes will be out for six months. Ion Cutelaba is also facing a long layoff following his bout against Dustin Jacoby that also took place on the main card.
Here is the full list of suspensions courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.
UFC Vegas 25 Medical Suspensions
Jiri Prochazka defeated Dominick Reyes by KO
- Reyes must have bilateral nasal bone fractures, right displaced orbital medial wall fracture, and left displaced orbital zygomatic arch fracture cleared by ENT or OMF Dr or no contest until 10/29/21; minimum suspension no contest until 7/1/21, no contact until 6/16/21
- Prochazka not facing suspension
Giga Chikadze defeated Cub Swanson by TKO
- Swanson suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21
- Chikadze not facing suspension
Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ends in split draw
- Cutelaba must have nasal X-ray, if positive must have Dr. clearance or no contest until 10/29/21; minimum suspension no contest until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right eye laceration
- Jacoby suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Nose laceration
Sean Strickland defeated Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision
- Jotko suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Facial contusion
- Strickland not facing suspension
Merab Dvalishvili defeated Cody Stamann by unanimous decision
- Dvalishvili suspended until 5/23/21, no contact until 5/16/21
- Stamann suspended until 5/23/21, no contact until 5/16/21
Luana Pinheiro defeated Randa Markos by DQ
- Markos suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Left eyelid laceration
- Pinheiro must have left 4th finger avulsion of middle phalanx cleared by Orthopedic Dr. or no contest until 10/29/21, minimum suspension no contest until 6/16/21, no contact until 6/1/21
TJ Brown defeated Kai Kamaka by split decision
- Brown suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21
- Kamaka suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right ear hematoma needs to be drained
Luana Carolina defeated Poliana Botelho by split decision
- Carolina suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right eye laceration
- Botelho not facing suspension
Loma Lookboonme defeated Sam Hughes by unanimous decision
- No suspension for either fighter
Andreas Michailidis defeated KB Bhullar by unanimous decision
- Michailidis must have left hand x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 10/29/21
- Bhullar suspended until 5/23/21, no contact until 5/16/21
Felipe Colares defeated Luke Sanders by unanimous decision
- Colares suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/23/21- Right rib pain
- Sanders suspended until 6/1/21, no contact until 5/21/21- Left elbow laceration
