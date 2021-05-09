UFC Vegas 26 Bonuses: Alex Morono Among Fighters To Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 26 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez. This fight saw a mild pace as Waterson was loading up on strikes while Marina was keeping the same amount of volume with her strikes, but landed.

Marina controlled the clinch work in this fight as she was doing a nice job of mixing up strikes and knee strikes. Waterson had a good fourth round after scoring a takedown and working her over with strikes. Marina walked away with the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono.

This fight didn’t go the way Cerrone wanted it too as he tried to get the fight to the ground by clinching up with him against the fence, but could never get him down to the ground. Cerrone looked solid on the feet, but with 20 seconds left in the round, Morono caught him with two big right hands that hurt Cerrone, who tried his best to cover up, but Morono swarmed him with strikes and the referee eventually waved it off.

One other fighter scooped up bonus money. With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night: Alex Morono & Carlston Harris

Fight of the Night: Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Due to Ferreira’s weight miss, Gillespie collects $100K. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 9, 2021

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 26. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 26 bonuses?

