UFC Vegas 26 Highlights: Alex Morono Finishes Donald Cerrone In First Round

Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono was a wild fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (May 8, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 26 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Morono made a statement as he was able to shut down any clinch or takedown attempts. In the first round, he cracked Cerrone with two big right hands then swarmed on him with strikes up against the fence and the referee waved it off. Cerrone was originally supposed to fight Diego Sanchez at this show, but Diego departed from the promotion.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Short notice was no problem for @alexmoronomma, who finished Cowboy Cerrone late in the first round at #UFCVegas26 😯 pic.twitter.com/qeWC5Q3tfc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021

Morono went 2-2 in his previous four fights and traded those wins and loses each time. His past two fights saw him beat Rhys McKee in November 2020 only to lose to Anthony Pettis by decision in December 2020.

In his previous fight, Cerrone went the distance with Niko Price in September 2020 as their fight ended in a majority draw. Before that, he was outpointed by Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 and lost to Conor McGregor in seconds by TKO at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before that, he lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Cerrone had a three-fight winning streak before dropping a loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. During that time, he beat Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta.

