UFC Vegas 26 Highlights: Marina Rodriguez Outpoints Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez wasn’t the original main event for this show, but lived up to expectations.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (May 8, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 26 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

A slow start to this one, but Waterson did go for a late first round takedown only for her to be shut down. Both women were working low leg kicks and loading up on their shots.

Waterson did get a takedown in the fourth round. Waterson was competitive and did her share of the punishment, but Marina seemed to be in complete control of the fight in all aspects. Marina walked away with the decision win.

Rodriguez entered this fight with a 13–1–2 record. After going 9-0, she earned a spot on Dana White‘s Contender Series and after winning that fight, she got a UFC contract. Since being with the UFC, she has gone 3-1-1 including a TKO win over Amanda Ribas in her previous fight.

Waterson was coming off a decision win over Angela Hill in September 2020, which snapped a two-fight losing streak as she posted a 4-2 record in her last six fights. Her three victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018, Felice Herrig at UFC 229 and a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’s since dropped back-to-back decision losses to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in October 2019 and Carla Esparza at UFC 249.

