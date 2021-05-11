UFC Vegas 26 Medical Suspensions: 3 Potentially Long Layoffs

The UFC Vegas 26 medical suspensions list has been released, and three fighters are facing a long layoff.

At UFC Vegas 26, Marina Rodriguez defeated Michelle Waterson in the main event via unanimous decision. Rodriguez’s jaw was visibly swollen later in the fight, but there was no breakage, and she will be cleared to compete next month, as will her opponent, Michelle Waterson.

In the co-main event, Alex Morono defeated Donald Cerrone in what many thought could be Cowboy’s last ride. We now know that he will have at least one more fight at lightweight, and seeing as how he is not facing a long suspension, Cerrone and the UFC can begin exploring potential opponents whenever they’re ready. As for Morono, he is not facing any suspension at all.

Three fighters are facing a long layoff, however, that being Maurice Greene, Mike Trizano, and Carlston Harris, who will each be out for six months without medical clearance.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC Vegas 26 via mixedmartialarts.com.

UFC Vegas 26 Medical Suspensions List

Marina Rodriguez defeated Michelle Waterson by unanimous decision

Rodriguez suspended until 6/8/21, no contact until 5/30/21 – Swollen right jaw

Waterson suspended until 6/8/21, no contact until 5/30/21

Alex Morono defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO

Cerrone suspended until 6/23/21, no contact until 6/8/21

Morono not facing suspension

Neil Magny defeated Geoff Neal by unanimous decision

Magny suspended until 5/30/21, no contact until 5/23/21 – Small hematoma under left eye

Neal not facing suspension

Marcos Rogerio De Lima defeated Maurice Greene by unanimous decision

Greene must have MRI of right knee, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contests until 11/5/21, minimum suspension no contest until 6/8/21, no contact until 5/30/21

De Lima not facing suspension

Gregor Gillespie defeated Diego Ferreira by TKO (Round 2, 4:51)

Ferreira suspended until 6/23/21, no contact until 6/8/21

Gillespie not facing suspension

Phil Hawes defeated Kyle Daukaus by unanimous decision

Hawes suspended until 5/30/21, no contact until 5/23/21

Daukaus suspended until 7/8/21, no contact until 6/23/21 – Laceration left eyebrow

Mike Trizano defeated Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision

Trizano must have X-ray of right hand, right knee, and right ankle, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr. clearance or no contest until 11/5/21

Klein suspended until 6/8/21, no contact until 5/30/21 – Hematoma under left eye

Jun Yong Park defeated Tafon Nchukwi by majority decision

Nchukwi suspended until 7/8/21, no contact until 6/23/21 – Lacerations under both eyebrows

Park not facing suspension

Carlston Harris defeated Christian Aguilera by submission

Harris must have X-ray of left ribs, if positive must have Dr. clearance or no contest until 11/5/21

Aguilera not facing suspension

