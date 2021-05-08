UFC Vegas 26 Results: Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 26 goes down tonight (Saturday, May 8, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez in a bout.

Rodriguez entered this fight with a 13–1–2 record. After going 9-0, she earned a spot on Dana White‘s Contender Series and after winning that fight, she got a UFC contract. Since being with the UFC, she has gone 3-1-1 including a TKO win over Amanda Ribas in her previous fight.

Waterson was coming off a decision win over Angela Hill in September , which snapped a two-fight losing streak as she posted a 4-2 record in her last six fights. Her three victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018, Felice Herrig at UFC 229 and a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’s since dropped back-to-back decision losses to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in October 2019 and Carla Esparza at UFC 249.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono. Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal, Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie, and Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 26 results below:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s flyweight bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)