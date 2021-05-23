UFC Vegas 27 Bonuses: Carla Esparza Among Fighters To Get Bonus Checks

The UFC Vegas 27 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font. This fight saw Garbrandt get rocked in the first round, but recovered. In the second frame, Garbrandt scored a takedown, but Font managed to get back to his feet. Throughout it, Font was landing jabs and Garbrandt had no answer for it. By the time that round three came around, Garbrandt was busted up and bloody. Font started to work the head and body once round four came around. Font walked away with the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan.

This fight saw Carla dominate the first and second round with her control on the ground and the dominance she had on the ground. Esparza scored her first finish since December, 2014, where she scored a submission win over Rose Namajunas.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Performances of the Night: Carla Esparza and Bruno Silva

UFC Vegas 27 Results: Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font, Carla Esparza vs. Yan Xiaonan

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 27 bonuses?

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 27. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.