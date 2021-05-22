Rob Font Decisions Cody Garbrandt

UFC Vegas 27 went down tonight (Sat. May 22, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a women’s strawweight bout between Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan. Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa, Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont, Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Ramos, and Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan finishes out the main card.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Vegas 27 results below:

Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font

Font cracked him with a big strike in the middle of the first round. Garbrandt back peddled to recover. Garbrandt tossed him to the ground and as Font was getting up, Garbrandt landed a nasty head kick. Garbrandt got a takedown to start off the second round. Font got back to his feet about a minute later only for Garbrandt clinch for him. Font was landing jabs over and over. Garbrandt did go for a takedown to end the second round, but it was stuffed. Font was pushing forward and moving Garbrandt backwards. Garbrandt went for a takedown late in round three, but couldn’t get it. Font started to work the head and body once round four came around. Font cracked him with a big right hand in round four. Garbrandt came out firing in round 5. Font did knock him down after Garbrandt got off balance. Cody did get a takedown, but it was too late. Font walked away with the decision win.

Carla Esparza vs. Yan Xiaonan

Esparza scored a takedown right out of the gate. She moved into side control and continued to dish out punishment. Carla did tease a kamura attempt then an armbar, but couldn’t get it. Carla got another takedown to start off the second round and Yan was bleeding from her forehead. Carla got the crucifix position and rained down shots until the referee waved it off.

Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Tafa was throwing some heavy leather in the early goings in round one. Jared was looking to counter strike. They ended the round with Jared blocking a takedown attempt by Tafa. In the second round, Jared got busted up and was bleeding pretty good. This was all a stand up fight with both fighters landing, but Tafa had the edge with power while Jared had the volume output. The judges gave the win to Vanderaa.

Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont

They had a feeling out process early. Dumont worked to clinch with her up against the fence, Spencer used her strength to pin her up against the cage. In the second round, these ladies started to let their hands go as Dumont landed some power shots and took over the round. Dumont scored a takedown to start off the round. Spencer did get back up, but Durmont continued to pursue it. Durmont got the split decision win.

Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Ramos

The first round was all Ramos as he dominated it after taking him down and taking his back various times. In the second round, they had a nice exchange in the pocket before Ramos scored a trip takedown. Bill got back to his feet moments later and landed a nice combo. They exchanged throughout the third round. Ramos did score a late-round takedown, but Bill worked hard to get back to his feet. Ramos got the decision win.

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Hermansson shot in for a takedown, but fell down. Hermansson was tagging him with combos. Edmen had a good flow with his strikes and was landing. Hermansson scored a takedown to start off the second round. Hermansson worked him over with strikes from half guard. Edmen scrambled and got on top late in the round. Hermansson scored another takedown to start off the third round and dominated, which earned him a decision win.

Quick UFC Vegas 27 Results

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight bout: Rob Font def. Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 50-45)

Women’s strawweight bout: Carla Esparza def. Yan Xiaonan by TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 2

Heavyweight bout: Jared Vanderaa def. Justin Tafa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Women’s featherweight bout: Norma Dumont def. Felicia Spencer by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos def. Bill Algeo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson def. Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

