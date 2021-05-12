Veteran Ben Rothwell Welcomes Newcomer Askar Mozharov To The UFC

15-fight UFC veteran Ben Rothwell will be attempting to stop promotional newcowmer Askar Mozharov in his tracks.

According to Russian MMA reporter Igor Lazorin, Ben Rothwell will be looking to get back into the win colum against Askar Mozharov, who will be looking to make a statement in his UFC debut.

The original bout was initially Ben Rothwell taking on Philipe Lins. They were scheduled to fight on May. 8th for the UFC Vegas 26 event last Saturday. Lins had to pull out of the bout due to falling ill the day before the fight.

That bout was rescheduled between the two on May 22nd for UFC Vegas 27. The fight yet again was scrapped on the side of Lins. Now, Rothwell will fight promotion newcomer Askar Mozharov at this event.

Askar Mozharov. Image Credit: PFL

Ukraine’s Mozharov was recently supposed to fight in the PFL in the light-heavyweight tournament. He was filling in for Vinny Magalhaes. Unfortunately, Young had to lose out on another partner as Mozharov withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

Mozharov comes into the UFC with a 23-7 professional record. He has finished all but three of his wins and he’s finished all inside the first round. Originally from Ukraine, Mozharov now lives in Miami, Florida training with MMA Masters.

Ben Rothwell. Image Credit: UFC.com

“Big” Ben Rothwell has been fighting for the UFC for nearly a decade dating back all the way to 2009 when he made his UFC debut against Cain Velasquez. Throughout his UFC career, he’s fought five times in a co-main event, one time in the main event, and has never fought outside the main card.

Rothwell was last seen in October of last year against Poland’s Marcin Tybura. Tybura came out as the winner after a unanimous 29-27 decision victory.

Do you think Ben Rothwell will spoil the debut of UFC newcomer Askar Mozharov on May 22?