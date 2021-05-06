Total Chaos Erupts Backstage At Mayweather vs. Paul Presser (Vieo)

We aren’t quite sure what just happened, but our inside sources can confirm that Jake Paul “got” Floyd Mayweather‘s hat.

Yes, the upcoming boxing exhibition that Floyd Mayweather will be taking part in is scheduled to be between Mayweather and the elder of the Paul Brothers, Logan, but that did not prevent Jake Paul from becoming the center of attention in a melee at a media event for the upcoming June 6 pay-per-view.

Check out the confrontation between Mayweather and Jake Paul below as well as the ensuing bedlam.

And here is some footage from the immediate aftermath of the above confrontation, with Logan throwing himself in the mix.

In both of the above videos, an irate Floyd Mayweather can be seen completely blowing his lid and threatening to kill Jake Paul for his disrespect. Here is Paul gloating in that aftermath of the melee.

gotcha hat — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

“I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights,” Paul wrote.

The boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will take place on June 6 from inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The event is being hosted by Fanmio and Showtime. As you may have noticed, the chaotic melee was not “leaked” but was rather shared with a fair amount of enthusiasm by Showtime, who perhaps like all parties directly involved in the bedlam, will revel in all the publicity from today’s events.

In some good news, it does appear that Floyd Mayweather was able to retrieve his hat.

What are your thoughts on this chaotic melee at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul media event?