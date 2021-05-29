Volkanovski & Ortega Both Strike Back After Colby Covington’s TUF Talk

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega might be on opposite sides on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), but they are in the same camp regarding Colby “Chaos” Covington.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the 29th season of TUF will kick off, with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega serving as the head coaches. As a peer of both gentleman, an outsider might expect Colby Covington to show his support to the program, perhaps put in a plug or two for his social-media followers to support the show. But those in the know are aware that this isn’t Covington’s style.

“Yikes. I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head because you don’t want those two guys as your coaches as your comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter,” Covington said to James Lynch (via BJPENN). “Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show. There’s just no entertainment factor there. Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters for the little weights, for the little midgets, but they don’t sell. There’s no controversy, there’s no drama, there’s nothing. There’s no storyline. So I feel bad for the show. I wish I could have came back to the show and give the people what they want.”

It didn’t take long from one-half of the coaches, Brain Ortega, to address Covington and his remarks.

Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even fucken want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got assed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bitch — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 28, 2021

“Idk (I don’t know) why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro. I didn’t even fucken want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got assed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bitch,” Ortega wrote.

Volkanovski then created a united front among these opposing coaches and also relayed a strong message to Covington.

@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 29, 2021

“@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant,” the featherweight champion wrote.

To Volkanovski’s point, Colby Covington does not currently have a fight booked, leaving him with ample free time to comment on and/or criticize any subject he gets the whim to. But in doing so, he leaves himself wide open to be counterstruck by men such as two of the best featherweights on the planet and your handpicked coaches of TUF 29, Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega