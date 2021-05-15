WATCH: UFC 262 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 262 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will collide in a vacant lightweight title clash. UFC 262’s co-main event will see a clash between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush. More action will also be featured on the main card as Edson Barboza shares the Octagon with Shane Burgos.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 262 post-fight press conference.