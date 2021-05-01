WATCH: UFC Vegas 25 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 25 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka will collide in a light heavyweight clash. UFC Vegas 25’s co-main event will see a clash between . action will also be featured on the main card as Giga Chikadze shares the Octagon with Cub Swanson .

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 25 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 25 post-fight press conference.