White Addresses If UFC Would Welcome Sanchez Back After Fabia Split

Dana White is not sure whether to re-welcome Diego Sanchez back into the UFC roster.

Sanchez was recently cut from the UFC ahead of his supposed last retirement fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26. The UFC veteran was cut due to his coach/manager Joshua Fabia requesting Sanchez’s medical history from his time with the UFC dating back to 2005. This caused concern from the UFC whether Sanchez was fit to compete and so when asked if he was, “The Nightmare” refused to respond on his lawyer’s advice. He was soon cut after.

Many suspected that Sanchez’s sudden cut from the UFC actually stems from his very controversial coach and manager Fabia, who many see as a bad apple in Sanchez’s life. Sanchez did not take too kindly to the criticism and defended Fabia whilst blasting the UFC on how he feared that multi-billion dollar promotion would come after him to cause harm.

After the very public news came out that Sanchez was no longer associated with his controversial coach/manager Joshua Fabia, a slew of insults and accusations directed towards Sanchez have come out from Fabia. He claimed the UFC veteran to have a drug problem as well as accusing him of throwing the fight against Michael Chiesa.

In an interview with Kevin Iole from Yahoo Sports, Dana White expressed he was unsure whether the UFC would reintroduce Sanchez into the UFC after his split from the Fabia.

“I don’t know,” White said. “I honestly don’t know. Even when we were doing a farewell fight I didn’t love it. I didn’t love the fact that he’s still fighting, but no matter what I do, if I let Diego go he’ll probably end up somewhere else. That’s what I was thinking at the time and I love the kid. He wanted one more fight, I was going to give it to him and then all hell broke loose, and here we are today.”

Would you want to see Diego Sanchez back in the UFC?