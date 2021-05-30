Zabit Magomedsharipov’s Career In Jeopardy Due To Health Issues

Zabit Magomedsharipov’s career as a mixed martial artist is in question due to lingering medical issues.

There have been some recent rumblings about the current status of UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov. After Magomedsharipov was removed from the official rankings weeks ago, there were rumors that the Russian was contemplating retirement due to frustration about his inactivity and the consequent lack of motivation that resulted from it Now, MMA reporter Igor Lazorin has shared some troubling inside information about Zabit’s future via his manager, Rizvan Magomedov.

“Zabit has health problems, and more specifically, with the immune system,” the report reads (h/t Marcel Dorff). “Magomedsharipov will not return to the Octagon until these problems are resolved. These problems prevent Zabit from fully preparing for fights.

“In the near future, Zabit must postpone surgery to resolve these problems. And then, it will be clear whether he will be able to continue his career.”

Zabit Magomedsharipov has a UFC record of 6-0 and is someone many considered to have the makings to be a future champion. Fellow Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov has publicly expressed his opinion that Magomedsharipov is the best featherweight in the world. Khabib knows what it’s like to have health concerns jeopardize a promising career. Fortunately, he was able to resume his career and finish compiling a 29-0 professional record and retire as world champion. Hopefully, Zabit is afforded that same opportunity with all health issues eventually situated in the rearview.

Keep it locked on MMANews.com for any additional updates on this developing story.