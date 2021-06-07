Monday, June 7, 2021
Logan Paul Plans On Handpicking A Twitter “Chirper” For Next Prize Fight

Logan Paul
Logan Paul, Image Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
By Clyde Aidoo

Like it or not, you have not seen or heard the last of Logan Paul.

Last night at Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights, Logan Paul was able to do what few thought he would be able to do: go the distance against arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Not only that, but he was even able to get in a few good shots against the defensive maestro as well! Statistically, Mayweather’s numbers were expectedly better, but it’s hard for Logan Paul to emerge from this experience without being a more confident boxer.

Though Paul’s professional record is still 0-1, what that record does not tell you was the success he was able to have against an all-time great. The YouTuber plans on taking this confidence and carrying it into the ring with him against his next opponent in what he plans on being another special-attraction bout.

“Regardless of the performance that was put on tonight, you know, this is my third fight. … Like, let me get a little good, you know, and then for sure, yeah, I’ll be putting on prizefights,” Paul said at the post-fight press conference. “That’s the answer. I’m sure there’s a list of opponents on Twitter, people chirping, saying this, saying that. I’ll pick one. Make them f*cking get embarrassed. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Last night’s event is widely expected to have done big numbers. Recently, Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake reportedly had big success in a special-attractions bout of his own against MMA legend Ben Askren. That event is reported to have done anywhere from 1.2-1.6 million buys.

It will be interesting to see how Mayweather vs. Paul did here, and the range of success for the event will definitely play a role in just how many suitors and Twitter chirpers Paul has to sift through before determining his next opponent.

If you missed the action of Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights, you can catch the highlights and results right here.

Is there a specific opponent you’d like to see Logan Paul fight next?

ViaMMA Junkie
