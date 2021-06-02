A Pumped Tyron Woodley Puts Jake Paul On Notice With Untamed Promo

It’s safe to say that Tyron Woodley is one pumped-up individual following the big announcement of his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul.

It’s official. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are on a collision course to meet this August in what will be Woodley’s debut boxing match. The bout was reported yesterday with the official announcement revealed today. Now that the cat is fully out of the bag, Woodley had no reason to conceal his excitement after getting said bag in what will likely be the most lucrative deal of his entire fighting career (transcription via Damon Martin).

“Surprise, surprise, surprise, we back at it August 28,” Woodley said during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. “You would visualize Jake Paul getting his head knocked smooth off his neck. Sometimes you talk yourself into a situation that you can’t back yourself out of. My mom used to say, ‘Your mouth wrote a check that your ass can’t cash.’ That’s exactly what happened.

A Pumped-Up Tyron Woodley Image Credit: Getty Images

“All the clout chasing, all the yelling, all the blah, blah blah, ‘I’m a fighter, all the MMA guys don’t never want to fight me.’ Now, you got a motherf*cker that’s going to fight you like you ain’t never been fought before. Ain’t no sparring you can do to motherf*cking get ready for it. Ain’t no meditation. Ain’t no kum ba yah. Ain’t no mama se mama sa mama coosa. Ain’t sh*t you can do. You getting your ass beat. I’m pumped up about it.”

To reiterate, in case you couldn’t tell, Woodley is indeed extremely pumped up about fighting Jake Paul. This is a fight that seemed to be in the making even before Paul defeated Ben Askren last month. Now, the stars have completed their alignment and have arranged for Paul to now meet The Chosen One.

“I was quiet,” Woodley said about Paul. “I let him do his little bling, bling, bling, say whatever he wanted to say. Like I said before, it was my dog [Ben Askren] chance to fight. It was not my fight. These dudes out here fitting to clout.”

According to Woodley, if it’s attention that Paul and his entourage wanted, it is attention they will get. In fact, the indie rapper decided to reserve a closing bar for his future opponent to bring his point home and put an exclamation point on his excitement.

“He came into this sh*t out for clout. His cornermen out for the clout. Everybody’s out for the clout. Now your clout fitting to get you hit in the motherf*cking mouth.”