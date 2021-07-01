AEW Star Jake Hager Pushes For Bellator Fight With Fedor Emelianenko

Jake Hager doesn’t have the richest experience when it comes to MMA but he’s gunning for legend Fedor Emelianenko.

Emelianenko is in the midst of his “retirement tour.” The next stop on the tour is Russia on October 23, which many figured would’ve been the last fight for Fedor. “The Last Emperor” still has two fights left on his Bellator deal. He has not committed to retiring once the tour is over.

There are many names that are interested in facing Emelianenko and Hager is one of them. Here’s what the Bellator heavyweight and AEW star recently posted on his Twitter account.

“The fight the world needs!”

Hager has had four pro MMA bouts. His record stands at 3-0, 1 NC. He took a split decision victory over Brandon Calton in his last outing back in October 2020. Many considered it to be Hager’s toughest outing yet.

Bellator President Scott Coker has listed potential opponents for Emelianenko. He even named a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion as potential opponents. Those former titleholders are Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Believe me, there is no shortage of opponents (for) Russia right now. Listen, the managers of all the free agents are calling. Josh Barnett was texting me today. I talked to (Junior Dos Santos’) manager a couple days ago. Alistair Overeem. The list goes on and on and on.”

On top of that, one can’t rule out the possibility of Anderson Silva and Fabricio Werdum. Silva is fresh off a stunning boxing victory over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Coker said Bellator could be open to doing business with Silva for a super fight or two.

As far as Werdum goes, John Morgan reported that the PFL is willing to allow Werdum to pursue a rematch with Emelianenko if he wishes to do so.