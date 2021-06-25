Alexander Volkov Inks A New Contract Ahead Of UFC Vegas 30 Fight

The #5-ranked Alexander Volkov fights this weekend at UFC Vegas 30 but already signed a new contract with the UFC.

The Russian heavyweight will square off with France’s Ciryl Gane this weekend. The two have jabbed back-and-forth and are both predicting a war. The fight will be featured as the main event, and the winner will emerge as one of the hottest contenders on the block.

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou captured the title in late March in a rematch against the former 2X HW champ Stipe Miocic. Since then, it looks like the UFC is moving on from the trilogy. and that opens the door for either heavyweight to throw their name in the hat if they win. Before the two heavyweights collide, Volkov decided to sign a new fight deal with the UFC.

“It will be my first fight under the new contract. The fight purse has been definitely increased. It [the purse] is a bit higher, and the contract provisions are better,” Volkov told TASS without giving other further information about his new UFC contract.

Volkov will face an unbeaten opponent at UFC Vegas 30 in Gane but is confident that he’s done enough tape study to truly understand his opponent. In addition, the Russian added that they changed their game plan for Gane many times during camp and are ready for whatever situation may arise.

“I hope that it [the homework] will be of a complete use in the fight,” he continued. “I have been practicing in the gym all of my time, watched numerous videos with his fights, discussed a lot of things and changed plans for the fight many times”.

With Gane boasting an unbeaten record of 8-0, it will be on Volkov to break the momentum and absorb all the hype. If the Russian is successful at UFC Vegas 30, then he will be on the shortlist of title contenders at heavyweight. Even though Jon Jones is sitting back in the shadows, there is no doubt that a win for either fighter will have huge implications in the title picture moving forward.

Alexander Volkov joined the promotion in 2016. The Russian has competed nine times in the UFC and won seven of those bouts, but that will change with a new contract signed. Since Volkov lost in a last-minute buzzer-beater to Derrick Lewis, even if he wins, he still might have to wait around for the heavyweight picture to unravel further.

If you are excited about the main event, feel free to take a closer look at the UFC Vegas 30 main event!