Alexander Volkov Issues Statement Following UFC Vegas 30 Loss

Alexander Volkov has issued his first statement after losing to Cyril Gane in the UFC Vegas 30 main event.

Alexander Volkov entered the UFC APEX on Saturday as a man who had just won back-to-back fights and hoped that a third win, particularly over the #3-ranked heavyweight Cyril Gane, would get him one big step closer to a title shot.

Things did not go as he had planned, though, as Volkov lost via unanimous decision, only one round away from being completely shut out on the judges’ scorecards.

One day later, after allowing the event’s transpiring to settle in, the Russian slugger took to Instagram to provide the following message to his fans and supporters:

“Not all battles are equally victorious🤷‍♂️ The fight was tough and equal, and after reviewing it, it doesn’t seem so obvious to me. But I look at him from my side.

“It doesn’t matter if you lost or not, the main thing is that you did not win!! I have a lot to grow and work on, but this is the path, and everyone has his own. Thanks to those who are near! I’ll be back as soon as possible!”

Alexander Volkov entered UFC Vegas 30 as the #5-ranked heavyweight. Despite having 42 fights under his belt, he is still only 32 years old, leaving him with plenty of time to complete the necessary adjustments and make another run at the UFC heavyweight strap.