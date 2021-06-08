Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Alistair Overeem Signs With Glory Kickboxing, Hints MMA Retirement

Alistair Overeem
Image Credit: UFC.com
By Clyde Aidoo

Alistair Overeem is returning to the world of kickboxing.

Over a decade ago, Alistair Overeem left the kickboxing world on top after becoming a K-1 World Grand Prix champion. Now, the 41-year-old is returning to the sport for another run after his separation from the UFC earlier this year.

ESPN revealed today that Overeem has signed a multi-fight deal with Glory Kickboxing. His debut date and opponent are not yet known, but as the audience waits, this hype video was dropped to complement today’s big announcement:

In the video, Overeem can be seen dropping a pair of MMA gloves, a gesture often seen as one of retirement, and picking up Glory Kickboxing gloves, strapping them on, and walking off into the distance.

Alistair Overeem has a kickboxing record of 10-4. If he is indeed walking away from MMA, he’ll be doing so with a record of 47-19 and world champions won across different promotions. Overeem most recently competed in February in a losing effort against Alexander Volkov in what would prove to be Overeem’s final bout in the UFC.

