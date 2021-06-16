Aljamain Sterling Declares He’ll Finish Yan “Legally” In Rematch

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is adamant that the next time he meets former champ, Petr Yan, it will end with Sterling finishing the Russian.

At UFC 259: Błachowicz vs. Adesanya, Aljamain Sterling captured the title in a very competitive fight with Yan. However, mayhem ensued in the fourth round as Yan would land an illegal knee to the face of a grounded Sterling. Following the mistake, Petr Yan lost his title via disqualification, and thus, the Russian’s unbeaten streak of almost five years was snapped.

Months later, a fan on Twitter mentioned that he hoped that Aljamain would return and defeat Petr Yan by a dominant 50-45 unanimous decision.

“i hope aljo 50-45s yan in the rematch” the fan posted.

Once the reigning bantamweight champ saw the post, he let the fan and the world know that he doesn’t plan to let his next fight with Yan go to the judges. Moreover, Sterling emphasized he would get the job done in a legal manner.

“Nah. I’m Gonna finish him. Legally.” Aljamain Sterling proclaimed.

Recently, Aljamain Sterling has been on the sidelines following surgery on his shoulders but it looks like he is slowly making his comeback. Initially, the “Funkmaster” indicated that perhaps a return date around June was indeed a possibility. However, it seems that idea got pushed back as a later report specified that the bantamweight champ would be back to training 100% by July 15.

Aljamain Sterling is on a six-fight win streak in one of the most competitive divisions in the UFC. Former champ Petr Yan has not competed since his illegal knee disqualification loss to Sterling in March.

Who is your early pick in the heated rematch between Sterling and Yan? Let us know in the comment section!