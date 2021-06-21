Aljamain Sterling Grows Tired Of Henry Cejudo’s “Empty Threats”

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has continued his Twitter war of words with former double-champ Henry Cejudo.

Since retiring from the sport and relinquishing his bantamweight belt after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 250 last year, Cejudo hasn’t failed to maintain his presence in the bantamweight division.

After making the transition from delivering hard-hitting finishes in the Octagon to now sending provoking tweets to those looking to emulate his success, “Triple C” has remained part of the conversation.

Rumors of a return to the cage continue to rise with every insulting tweet the former Olympic gold medalist sends to an active fighter. His most recent of which targeted several.

I hate when all my children can’t stop bickering. @SugaSeanMMA I’m surprised you didn’t break your ankle writing this tweet. @PetrYanUFC you kneed a Time-Out, and @funkmasterMMA I hope you are enjoying playing cosplay with you’re fake belt.” #bendtheknee’S — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2021

Looking to kill three birds with one stone, the 34-year-old took aim at Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. It didn’t take long for the latter to respond.

“Funk Master” encouraged Cejudo to come out of retirement and re-enter the division.

Whenever you wanna throw your name back in the shark tank hat. Your “children” are tired of papa Henry’s empty threats. https://t.co/BkuCXv67DJ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

“Whenever you wanna throw your name back in the shark tank hat. Your “children” are tired of papa Henry’s empty threats.” Sterling wrote on Twitter in response to Cejudo’s jibe.

Sterling was crowned champion via a disqualification at UFC 259. He’s yet to defend his title after undergoing surgery following the pay-per-view.

If the 31-year-old remains at the top of the bantamweight hill in the months to come, perhaps Cejudo will be tempted by a return fight with his Twitter foe.

Recent comments from the man himself have suggested Sterling’s wish may come true, well…partly. While Cejudo has kept the door open for a return, he recently said a bout with UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno is a possibility.

Do you want to see Henry Cejudo return to the Octagon?