Aljamain Sterling To Petr Yan: You Are A Piece Of S**t Human Being

The lack of love lost between top UFC bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan is showing no signs of changing after yet another heated Twitter exchange.

As fierce as their UFC 259 encounter was, the action in the cage that night is rivaled only by the nonstop shots thrown at one another via social media that have persisted in the weeks following their bout. All forms of clashing between Yan and Sterling, be it physical or verbal, are overshadowed by the looming controversy from their title fight, which saw Yan lose the bantamweight championship via disqualification after landing an illegal knee to a downed Sterling.

Friday morning, Aljamain Sterling decided to insert himself into a Twitter exchange between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley in an attempt to redirect the former bantamweight champion’s attention to the rulebook.

Keep your focus on the Unified Rules Book, before you even mention any opponents. https://t.co/3PmYuvDMfV — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

Yan would then swiftly fire back at his arch nemesis.

Try to win the fight without crawling on your knees like a bitch in front of me https://t.co/Sm0FuOT4W3 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 18, 2021

This response would prompt Sterling to hit back at the Russian with some name-calling of his own.

LOL! Dumbass, my resume speaks for itself. Yours on the other hand is Aldo on a losing streak, beating NO ONE in the Top 5, and then cheating in a title fight against your first Top 5 opponent. 🤦🏾‍♂️



You really are some piece of shit human being. https://t.co/4dc3xw0J3D — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

Aljamain Sterling has recently undergone successful neck surgery and expects to return around November to grant Yan a rematch for the bantamweight title. Yan has made it clear that he has every intention of waiting for that fight instead of entertaining other opponents, especially those currently unranked like the aforementioned Sean O’Malley.

With four months remaining before this targeted bout takes place, you can expect many more acrimonious interactions between these two rivals who are known to occupy much of their free time on Twitterland.