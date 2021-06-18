Anderson Silva Responds To Chavez Jr. Missing Weight, Gets Paid $100k

Anderson Silva has issued a statement after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. failed to make weight for their boxing match.

Silva and Chavez will collide tomorrow night (June 19) at the Tribute To The Kings pay-per-view. The event will also feature Chavez’s legendary father going one-on-one with Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition bout. Camacho Jr. is the son of the late “Macho” Camacho, who was also an icon in boxing.

The showdown between Silva and Chavez was going to be contested at a catchweight. While Silva tipped the scales at 182 pounds, Chavez was over the limit at 184.4 pounds. The fight will still go on and MMAJunkie.com reports that Silva has received $100,000 to go through with the bout after Chavez’s scale fail.

Here is the statement Silva released on his Instagram account.

“Well guys, I’ve been a combat sports professional for over 20 years. I’ve always accomplished my duties inside and outside of the ring. The contractual weight for tomorrow’s fight is 182lbs, which I accomplished through months of hard work alongside my team. Unfortunately, my opponent came in at 184.4lbs. Despite this, I will still put on a great show for you all.”

This will be Silva’s third pro boxing match. He has a record of 1-1 in the sport. Chavez is a former boxing world champion, who is looking to return to the limelight. Some believe Chavez squandered his last chance after quitting in his corner against Daniel Jacobs back in December 2019. He’s looking to prove the naysayers wrong.