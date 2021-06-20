Anderson Silva Sends Inspirational Message To Fans After Boxing Victory

Basking in the glory of his upset victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr,. former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has told his fans that they too can achieve the impossible.

Silva, 46, overcame steep odds Saturday night to defeat former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr, a man more than 10 years his junior, via split decision. It was a shockingly impressive performance from the “The Spider,” who went into the exhibition bout against -700 favorite Chavez Jr an overwhelming +500 underdog.

The MMA community has celebrated Silva’s victory, which many, including the fight’s commentators, saw as a unanimous decision win for the Brazilian. It was only Silva’s third boxing fight and his first since 2005. His record now stands at 2-1.

PHOTO: SPORTSKEEDA

Anderson Silva Sends A Heartfelt Message To His Fans

Future UFC Hall of Famer Silva, who made a career of doing the impossible inside the cage, took to Instagram post-fight to thank both his fans and detractors, urging them to believe in themselves and achieve the impossible.

“I am grateful for all the opportunities that life has given me, all the difficulties I have gone through, and I have never stopped believing in my potential, I have always dedicated myself to the maximum, overcoming all obstacles, never letting myself be shot down by absolutely nothing. I am immensely grateful to all who were part of my walk, to those who cheered in favor of my success and even those who played against, because each of them was a fundamental piece for me to get here.

“Finally MY PEOPLE, this message is for you, my followers, be sure to believe, do the best with what you have at the moment, if it hurts 100% in everything you do, with your heart and with love. No one but you can dictate the rules of your journey!!! Kiss, MY PEOPLE!!!! Success is the consequence of hard work, a lot of love and dedication!!!,” said Silva (translated from Portuguese).

