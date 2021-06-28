Anderson Silva & Werdum Possible Opponents For Fedor Emelianenko?

Anderson Silva and Fabricio Werdum appear to be in the Fedor Emelianenko sweepstakes.

Emelianenko is set to fight in Moscow on October 23. It’ll be a part of his retirement tour. Fedor has two fights left on his Bellator deal but he hasn’t committed to retiring even when the tour is over. “The Last Emperor” will be 45 years old when he returns to the cage.

Speaking to reporters, Bellator President Scott Coker said that the promotion has plenty of options for Emelianenko’s opponent (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Believe me, there is no shortage of opponents (for) Russia right now. Listen, the managers of all the free agents are calling. Josh Barnett was texting me today. I talked to (Junior Dos Santos’) manager a couple days ago. Alistair Overeem. The list goes on and on and on.”

When asked about Anderson Silva, who is coming off an upset boxing win over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Coker said that it’s possible “The Spider” could work with Bellator for a “super fight.”

On top of that, MMAJunkie’s John Morgan revealed that despite being under contract with PFL, Fabricio Werdum wouldn’t be stopped from pursuing a rematch with Emelianenko.

Was told today that Fabricio Werdum would like to be on this list as well – and perhaps more importantly, that PFL officials wouldn’t stand in the way. https://t.co/sya2EpO64Q — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) June 28, 2021

“Was told today that Fabricio Werdum would like to be on this list as well – and perhaps more importantly, that PFL officials wouldn’t stand in the way.”

Back in June 2010, Werdum stunned the MMA world by submitting Fedor under the Strikeforce banner. At the time, Emelianenko hadn’t lost in almost a decade. Coker served as Strikeforce’s President, so it very well could be déjà vu in 2021.