Andre Fili Is Tired Of MMA Peers Following The Paul Brothers

UFC featherweight Andre Fili has accused other MMA fighters of damaging the fight game by responding to Jake and Logan Paul.

The two YouTube stars have accelerated their crossover into boxing in 2021 and regularly exchange words with professional combat sports athletes over social media.

The younger Paul brother, Jake, has been the most vocal in regards to MMA and the UFC. After beating former NBA star Nate Robinson at the start of the year, “The Problem Child” entered the squared circle with former ONE and Bellator Welterweight Champion Ben Askren.

Jake’s first-round knockout of “Funky” led to a plethora of UFC stars calling the YouTuber-turned-boxer out. Despite the likes of Henry Cejudo, Kevin Holland and Mike Perry stating their availability for a matchup with Paul, former 170-pound UFC champ Tyron Woodley will be the next MMA star crossing over to box the 24-year-old.

On August 28, “The Chosen One” will have the opportunity to avenge his training partner’s defeat to the internet celebrity in April.

But one member of the UFC roster has had no interest in engaging with the Paul brothers and has criticized those who have.

Speaking during his UFC Vegas 30 media day interview ahead of his fight against Daniel Pineda, Andre Fili laid into his peers for doing “corny sh-t” on social media.

“I have a huge deal of respect for what Logan and Jake Paul have done,” he said. “What Logan and Jake Paul have done in the short amount of time with the very small amount of combat sports experience they have. I respect the way they sell, promote. Like I respect the way they do that.” (H/T FanSided)

“They also really take a deep step into cornball territory, and to play devil’s advocate, because they do corny shit in response a bunch of MMA fighters do corny sh-t. Like, I see people where it’s just like, you know damn well you’re not going to get the Logan Paul fight, but you’re on Twitter like f-cking saying everything I can say to try to respond to this guy, like it’s like corny sh-t. And then it breeds more corny sh*t.”

Fili added that those who have attempted to engage with the YouTubers have forgotten what fighting is.

“And then we have a bunch of random people in the street going ‘How do you feel about this fight with a f-cking guy that doesn’t fight?’ You’re like, bro, we’ve like, forgot what fighting is. Like, there’s so much corny sh-t.”

Fili returns to action this weekend against “The Pit.” The 30-year-old fan-favorite hasn’t entered the Octagon since his defeat to Bryce Mitchell last October.

With two defeats in his last three bouts, “Touchy” Fili will be looking to build a strong run of wins in the promotion, starting with Saturday’s main card fight.

