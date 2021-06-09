Anthony Pettis Is Off The PFL Card After Reports Of An Illness

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has withdrawn from his PFL bout against Alex Martinez this Thursday.

AG News was the first to report the news, and MMA Reporter Marcel Dorff confirmed the withdrawal on Twitter. Additionally, the report indicates that the former lightweight champion was removed from the fight following reports that he is suffering an undisclosed illness.

According to AG Fight Anthony Pettis is off the card tomorrow due to illness.



Natan Schulte will now fight Alexander Martinez.

Prior to being signed with PFL, Anthony Pettis began struggling in the UFC against top-tier competition. However, the former lightweight champ showed his resolve when he left the UFC with a two-fight win streak. After signing with PFL, “Showtime” has had one fight under the new promotion thus far.

Anthony Pettis last competed in the PFL and lost his debut performance against Clay Collard. Despite losing a unanimous decision, Pettis landed some heavy strikes and the fight truly was a back-and-forth war. However, Collard’s pressure was too much for Pettis and the legend would end up losing a unanimous decision.

Even though it is a big blow to the PFL card tomorrow, there are still plenty of huge fights on the card. Not to mention that PFL found a short-notice replacement opponent for Martinez in Natan Schulte. Without a doubt, the debut of Claressa Shields is stealing the headlines as we stand just a day away from fight night though.

