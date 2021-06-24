Anthony Pettis Virtually Guarantees He’ll Make The PFL Playoffs

PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis is confident of securing his place in this season’s playoffs with a victory over Raush Manfio at PFL 6.

Pettis is set to make his second appearance with the promotion on Friday, having lost his debut against Clay Collard at PFL 1 in April.

In what Pettis described as a “sloppy” performance from himself, “Cassius” Clay opened his 2021 account with a decision victory over the former UFC Lightweight Champion.

Doubt him now! Clay Collard spoils the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis!!! Congratulations Clay! pic.twitter.com/IzWOZTWVuG — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

After suffering another setback in his PFL career when he was forced to withdraw from his fight with Alexander Martinez at PFL 4 through illness, Pettis’ meeting with Manfio is make or break for his playoff hopes.

But despite likely requiring an early finish against “Cavalo de Guerra” to qualify for the four-man playoffs, Pettis told MMA Weekly that he’s confident of securing his ticket to the next stage against Manfio.

“When I look at my opponent Manfio, he definitely has the grit. He said he wants to knock me out, I love that he said that, amped me up, makes me more motivated,” Pettis said. “This guy said he’s gonna knock me out. I don’t care how it happens, I’m gonna get into the playoffs. I’ll make sure my spot is cemented.”

Pettis added that he feels less pressure for his second PFL walk. He believes a return to the basics will see him have his arm raised for the first time in the promotion this week.

“When I got back to Vegas, I went back home. I’m gonna focus on the basics. When I go back in this one here, all that pressure is off me. I’ve just got to go out there and perform and be myself again, and I feel like I’m in a better spot. I know what I can do, I know what I’m capable of, the world’s seen it before.”

Pettis returns to the cage this Friday at a stacked PFL 6 event. The card will be headlined by one of MMA’s newest sensations, Kayla Harrison, as she faces Belgium’s Cindy “Battlecat” Dandois.

Do you think Anthony Pettis will make this season’s PFL playoffs?