Artem Lobov Slated For BKFC Bout Against Denys Berinchyk On July 24

Former UFC featherweight Artem Lobov appears to be stepping back into the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

Mahatch FC has announced that Lobov will be going one-on-one with Denys Berinchyk on July 24. Here’s a look at the Instagram post announcing Lobov vs. Berinchyk (rough translation via Google).

“On July 24, all fans of ‘Mahatch’ will have a unique event in the world of fist confrontations!

In the main duel of the evening, the undefeated world boxing champion Denys Berinchyk against the ‘Russian Hammer’ Artem Lobov.

You can also immerse yourself in the incredible atmosphere of fist confrontations within the Grand Prix, the winner of which will leave in a brand new Toyota Camry.”

Lobov hasn’t been seen in action since November 2019. He took on Jason Knight in a rematch under the BKFC banner. Knight got his revenge on Lobov, scoring the fifth-round TKO finish. Lobov had been attempting to return to MMA competition but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

As for Berinchyk, he brings with him some legitimate credentials. Berinchyk is a former silver medalist in boxing at the Olympic games. He has a perfect pro boxing record of 15-0. He is the current WBO International Lightweight Champion.

Lobov brings with him a bare-knuckle record of 2-1. His pro MMA record is 13-15-1, 1 NC. Berinchyk’s boxing resume is all of his combat sports experience. Time will tell if that’s all he needs to defeat “The Russian Hammer.”