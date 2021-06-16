Belfort: Woodley & Askren Are Worst Representatives For MMA In Boxing

Vitor Belfort believes Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren leave a lot to be desired in terms of representing MMA in the world of boxing.

Back in April, Askren took on YouTube star Jake Paul in a pro boxing match. Going into the bout, Askren didn’t have a single boxing match while Paul was 2-0. Many still wondered how Paul would fare as the two victories were over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul ended up stopping Askren via first-round TKO.

Woodley and Askren are longtime training partners and friends. “The Chosen One” will meet Paul in August in a pro boxing match. The bout will air live on Showtime PPV.

Belfort, who hasn’t had many kind things to say about the Paul brothers, is now taking aim at Woodley and Askren. He told MMAFighting.com that the two former MMA world champions aren’t good representatives in the world of boxing.

“I just think they are the worst representation of MMA. These guys that you just mentioned, I can fight all of them in one night. I’ll put them out. They cannot even survive two rounds with me, these MMA athletes that are representing us in boxing.”

Belfort has found his way in the whole YouTube crossover craze. He was expected to face Internet personality Tarzann on June 19 in an exhibition boxing match. The event has been pushed back to August 14 after headliner and boxing lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID-19.

What do you make of Vitor Belfort’s comments about Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren representing MMA in boxing?